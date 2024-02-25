Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.050-6.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Tennant also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.05-6.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $106.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tennant has a 1-year low of $63.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Tennant’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities raised Tennant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. CL King assumed coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

