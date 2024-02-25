TerraClassicUSD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $114.97 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $338.96 million and approximately $114.97 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00071671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00024112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019905 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001540 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,777,117,951 coins and its circulating supply is 8,968,441,268 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

