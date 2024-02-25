TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$181.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$181.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$200.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$181.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$172.18. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$137.36 and a twelve month high of C$200.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.56%.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
