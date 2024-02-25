TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$181.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$181.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get TFI International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International

Insider Transactions at TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total value of C$868,996.00. In other news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 66,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 68,471 shares of company stock worth $13,116,112 and have sold 5,588 shares worth $1,007,923. Corporate insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$200.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$181.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$172.18. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$137.36 and a twelve month high of C$200.98.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.