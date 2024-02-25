The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for about 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.76.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -287.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALL

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.