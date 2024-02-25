The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Trading Down 13.4%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) fell 13.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 161.50 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.05). 321,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 492,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.15 ($2.37).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £652.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.92 and a beta of 1.29.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
