The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.46.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

HD stock opened at $371.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $374.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.37. The stock has a market cap of $370.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

