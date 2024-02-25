The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Decreased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after buying an additional 246,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,987,275,000 after buying an additional 2,388,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,730,889,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE HD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.96. 3,398,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,440. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $374.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $370.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

