The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 669,676 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.18% of Mosaic worth $21,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

