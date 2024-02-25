The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.25% of Progressive worth $204,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 0.2 %

PGR opened at $191.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.54. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $192.60.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,537 shares of company stock worth $24,393,659 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.