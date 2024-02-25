The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,170 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

NYSE TJX opened at $99.38 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $99.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

