Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

TBPH opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.36. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 102.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,775,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 898,691 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $7,064,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 632,582 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

