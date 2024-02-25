TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 20,483 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,483 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Verisk Analytics worth $85,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,802,000 after acquiring an additional 552,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 434,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.83. The stock had a trading volume of 688,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,533. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $251.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

