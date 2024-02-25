TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 24,350 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,350 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe comprises approximately 1.6% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of RenaissanceRe worth $102,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 519.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.9 %

RNR traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $226.45. The company had a trading volume of 259,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $235.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.97%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

