Timken (NYSE:TKR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Timken will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

