Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOL. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.60.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

