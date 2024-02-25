Toncoin (TON) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.21 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.21 billion and approximately $33.24 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00004091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015521 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001485 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00014418 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,601.57 or 1.00015661 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.85 or 0.00209037 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009498 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,229,727 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,103,215,826.912299 with 3,467,402,306.5677137 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.09803086 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $30,650,920.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

