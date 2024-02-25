Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.89. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 298,900 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$201.42 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

