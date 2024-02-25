TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Raised to $7.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

TRTX opened at $6.85 on Thursday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 158.41 and a quick ratio of 88.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

