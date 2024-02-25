TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $300.48

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 300.48 ($3.78) and traded as high as GBX 323.50 ($4.07). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.03), with a volume of 1,077,112 shares changing hands.

TR Property Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 325.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 300.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at TR Property Investment Trust

In other news, insider Tim Gillbanks bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £15,700 ($19,768.32). In other news, insider Andrew Vaughan bought 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £74,999.52 ($94,434.05). Also, insider Tim Gillbanks bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £15,700 ($19,768.32). Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.