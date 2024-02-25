Traders Buy Large Volume of Robinhood Markets Call Options (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 166,100 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical volume of 109,693 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HOOD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,130.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,443,813 shares of company stock valued at $17,101,709 in the last 90 days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

