Transocean (NYSE:RIG) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RIG. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Get Transocean alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RIG

Transocean Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. Transocean has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 28,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Transocean by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 638,605 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $435,306,000 after buying an additional 4,107,956 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 996,987 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 717,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 292,819 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.