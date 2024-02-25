TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Position Lowered by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,214,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,166 shares during the period. TransUnion accounts for about 5.5% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meritage Group LP owned 1.66% of TransUnion worth $230,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TransUnion by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,942 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,769,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,434,000 after purchasing an additional 905,559 shares during the last quarter.

TRU traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.44. 1,583,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -28.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

