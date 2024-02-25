Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $41.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125,944 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 265,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 187,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

