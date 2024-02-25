Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at UBS Group

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura downgraded Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Trading Up 6.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

TCOM stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.