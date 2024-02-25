TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.36 and last traded at $31.36. 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF

(Get Free Report)

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.