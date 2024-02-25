Truist Financial Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to Hold

Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $91.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.86.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %

GILD opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,624,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.