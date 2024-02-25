Truist Financial Lowers Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $10.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

