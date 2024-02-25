Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UBER. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $162.38 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

