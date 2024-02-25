UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $210.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.77. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $103.64 and a fifty-two week high of $220.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.51.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.23%. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,022,835.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

