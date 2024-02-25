Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP) Insider Simon Showman Sells 48,615 Shares

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) insider Simon Showman sold 48,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £70,491.75 ($88,758.18).

Ultimate Products Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.82. Ultimate Products Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 170 ($2.14).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Ultimate Products Company Profile

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

