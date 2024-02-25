Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $111.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RARE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

