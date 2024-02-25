Uniswap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $858.59 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $10.82 or 0.00020960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.47 billion and approximately $858.59 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00135574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008205 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 10.53709621 USD and is down -10.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 938 active market(s) with $1,074,504,923.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

