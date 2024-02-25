Uniswap (UNI) One Day Volume Hits $622.09 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $10.51 or 0.00020469 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.29 billion and approximately $622.09 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00136606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008104 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 10.53709621 USD and is down -10.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 938 active market(s) with $1,074,504,923.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

