United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Lowered by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $148.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average of $155.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

