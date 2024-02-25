Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.31.

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

NYSE U opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.52. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95.

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,373,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,398 shares of company stock worth $13,889,686. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

