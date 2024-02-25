Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of Valmont Industries worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,507,000 after purchasing an additional 146,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

NYSE:VMI opened at $219.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $335.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

