VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $208.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $116.39 and a 1-year high of $213.36.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

