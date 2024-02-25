Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,211,000 after acquiring an additional 227,215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,529,000 after acquiring an additional 273,790 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,045,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,572,000 after acquiring an additional 45,802 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

