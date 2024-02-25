Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.9% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VWO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,514,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978,968. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

