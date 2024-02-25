Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $115.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $115.97.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

