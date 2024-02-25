Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Increased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,935. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

