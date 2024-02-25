Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after buying an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after buying an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,361,000 after buying an additional 130,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,092,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,673,000 after buying an additional 155,742 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $216.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $218.36. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

