Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 35.5% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,845. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $252.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.67. The firm has a market cap of $355.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

