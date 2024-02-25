Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $156.03 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $156.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

