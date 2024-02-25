Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,416 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $430.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,675 shares of company stock worth $7,838,529 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.