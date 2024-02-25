Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Holdings Lowered by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC cut its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,716 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up about 1.6% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,905,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,726. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.54%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

