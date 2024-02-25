Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.1 %

VIA stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 285,232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the third quarter worth $851,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Via Renewables by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 108,960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Via Renewables by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 87,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Via Renewables by 257.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 66,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

