VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.22-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25. VICI Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.220-2.250 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.15.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.05 on Friday. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

