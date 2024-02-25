Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.44

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and traded as low as $31.40. Vinci shares last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 69,016 shares changing hands.
Vinci Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About Vinci
Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.