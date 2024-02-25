Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Trading Up 0%

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.12 and last traded at $33.00. 21,315 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 20,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $90.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOET. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000.

About Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

